Movie “No one can argue that it is a matter of safety” – cinema restrictions bother industry

Despite strict audience restrictions, cinemas have opened and will open during June in the metropolitan area.

On Monday June 7 was told about the victim. The film company Cinamon is withdrawing from the shopping center Tripla. Country Director Antti Knuuttilan according to the corona pandemic with its restrictions.

It will be replaced by the cinema chain Bio Rex. As a plan is to reform halls, and open the doors to the public in late summer.

What about the situation in other theaters?

As in the cultural field more broadly, the film industry has also been concerned about the future.

Making, distributing and showing movies employs a large number of people. Everyone livelihood is affected showing films, in particular theaters.

Last November, movie theaters closed their doors, at least in big cities. Exceptions were small theaters, which took viewers from six to ten according to restrictions. Private screenings were also held.

In early May 2021, light was visible. The government published an exit plan, and the recommended number of spectators for the indoor performances of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was gratifying for theaters.

Joy however, ended up short in several localities. The regulations are decided by the regional government agencies approached government guidelines in pandemic spreads narrowly.

At present, restrictions on the number of spectators for a maximum of ten people apply in the hospital districts of Central Ostrobothnia, Päijät-Häme and Kanta-Häme, the Helsinki metropolitan area and in Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Tuusula and Pornais.

Restrictions despite, for example, in the metropolitan area theaters are said they had opened or intending to open their doors.

Helsinki’s Kino Engel is already open, as are Cinema Orion and Espoo’s Kino Tapiola. The Rock Riviera offers private screenings. Redin Cinamon opens on June 11th.

Finnkino has previously stated that the minimum level of business profitability is 20 people. Now, however, the chain plans to open its halls. On June 11, Helsinki Tennis Palace and Itis, Espoo’s Iso Omena and Vantaa’s Flamingo, as well as theaters in Turku, Lahti and Tampere will open.

A week later Kinopalatsi and Espoo Sello, and on the last day of the month Helsinki Maxim.

“It’s not [nykyisen kymmenen hengen rajoituksen suhteen] not financially sensible, ”the commercial director Hannele Wolf-Mannila Finnkino says.

However, he believes the restrictions will ease in the near future. In the meantime, the “machines are started”. Training laid-off staff, connecting a popcorn machine.

Especially unfair unequal treatment by operators.

“I don’t want confrontation,” he begins Tero Koistinen. He is the managing director of Filmikamari, the central organization of the film industry association.

“But how can the restaurant’s capacity be 75 percent at a time when a maximum of ten people are being admitted to the more than 600 stool halls of the Tennis Palace?”

“No one in any kind of drug can claim that it is about security instead of bureaucracy. Is not.”

It is known that no infection chains have left theaters in Finland or anywhere else in the world.

“If I sound angry, it’s because I am.”

Sure, the spread phase outside the regions, the situation in theaters is better, Koistinen admits.

Customer number limits are more lenient as long as hygiene and safety instructions are followed.

Admittedly, not all theaters have opened their doors nonetheless.

Perhaps there have been no films suitable for the program, Koistinen says. The limitations of the metropolitan area have been reflected in the rest of the country. No new films have just appeared on the screen when Helsinki was closed.

What is certain is that with the opening of theaters, the number of premieres will be offered for almost a long time, almost double the normal.

Around There are about 130 cinemas in Finland.

Certain information about the effects of the corona will not be available until later. Will all theaters open? Will there be an audience?

Despite everything, Koistinen believes that the situation will ease in the near future. The number of coronary infections has folded, vaccinations are being distributed.

“Now the job of the industry is to communicate that we are open and there are pictures.”