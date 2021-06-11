Movie Film company Warner Bros. produces an anime film based on the world of The Lord of the Rings

The film tells the story of King Helm Hammer of Rohan.

Film production company Warner Bros. produce JRR Tolkien to create a world-based anime movie.

News on the topic, among other things Reuters.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells of a fight that led later Lord of the Rings film trilogy events. At the heart of the film is the ninth king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

Production company announced on Thursday that he has been elected director of the film Kenji Kamiyama. Kamiyama, familiar from anime movies, has directed in the past, among other things Ghost in the Shell series of movies, Napping Princess (2017) and The King of Eden (2009).

Responsible for the script Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who also created Netflix’s Emmy Award winner The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series (2019).

The release date of the film is not yet known, however the goal is to get it to theatrical distribution.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc is a company owned by WarnerMedia. It has produced as well Peter Jackson directed by a film trilogy Lord of the Rings, and Hobbit-trilogy.

Amazon does Lord of the Rings TV series. It is currently being filmed in New Zealand.