In these hours the whole world of sport is experiencing a real one mourning due to the death of Cloe Giani Giavazzi. Chloe was a tennis promise taken away too soon by a sudden illness. The young woman, in fact, was only 12 years old. The 12-year-old’s lifeless body was found by her mother in the family home in Milan.

A tragic fate that reserved for Cloe Giani Giavazzi who passed away at the age of 12 due to a sudden illness for which there was nothing to be done. Chloe was a promise of the tennis and his death represents a real mourning not only in his city, Milan but also in Bergamo where the family is well known.

The lifeless body of the young Chloe was found by her mom at the family home in Milan. The rescue attempts to revive the young woman were useless. Unfortunately, for Chloe, there was nothing to do. The girl lived in Milan where she trained and played tennis. In fact, the 12-year-old was a member of the ‘Golarsa tennis academy’, an amateur sports association.

With these words the association wanted to give its last farewell to Chloe:

Our students are our children, today we are destroyed, hello Cloe.

As already written, Cloe represented a promise of tennis so much so that the young woman was part of the ‘Next gen team’, a team that contained the talents future of that sport.

Mourning Chloe’s disappearance, the 12-year-old’s family was well known

The early disappeared di Cloe represents a mourning not only in the city of Milan, where the 12-year-old lived and trained, but also in Bergamo where the girl’s family was well known. In fact, his grandfather is at the helm of Confagricoltura Bergamo. His great-grandfather, who passed away two years ago, was also well known and had held some political positions.

Chloe’s death left everyone speechless and many were those who left messages from condolence to the family.