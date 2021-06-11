London (dpa)

Jose Mourinho has expressed his belief that the Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw should not be in the starting line-up of the England football team at the start of the European Championship “Euro 2020”.

And the former Manchester United coach entered into a media controversy in the media regarding the players in the past. Mourinho feels that Chelsea defender Chilwell has a better option in the left-back position for the England team, who begins his campaign in the tournament against the Croatian team at Wembley on Sunday.

This comes despite Shaw having a fantastic season with Manchester United, which saw him pick up the team’s Player of the Year award. “I will not think twice, I will pay Chilwell,” Mourinho told Radio Talksport.

He added: “I know that he always plays for Chelsea with five defenders, but he is smart, covers spaces and interior diagonals well. He is dangerous in the attacking side, good in the air and also good at set pieces.”

He added: “Shao had a good season and clearly he has developed in terms of emotions, professionalism, but Chilwell has something special with the ball, the way he thinks. The new coach of Roma also feels that the only option for Rashford is to play on the attacking left side, where he prefers to pay Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Mourinho believes Grealish is “untouchable” in the starting line-up and has compared his playing to that of former Real Madrid player Luis Figo. Jadon Sancho, who United want to include, was not included in Mourinho’s squad, which also did not include Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Harry Kane, who shone during Mourinho’s coaching for Tottenham.

Rashford scored a goal against Romania in the friendly match that ended with England winning last week, but Mourinho said: Harry Kane is untouchable, Jack Grealish is untouchable, and Grealish’s best position is to play on the left.

He added: “For me, Marcus Rashford can only play there, when he plays on the right, he is completely lost.”