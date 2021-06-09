Motorsport KSML: Toyota’s rally will concentrate all its operations in Jyväskylä, operations in Tallinn will end

Estonian employees have been offered the opportunity to come to Finland.

Rally driving Toyota Gazoo Racing, a Toyota rally stable competing in the World Series, will concentrate all its operations at its Jyväskylä office in Jyskä, said Central Finland on Wednesday.

The stable will cease operations in Tallinn, where the stable’s WRC cars have been built and serviced.

“We have 8,000 square meters of hall space in Jyskä and we can fit well under the same roof,” Toyota Rally Hall Manager Jari-Matti Latvala told Central Finland.

“We have offered all Estonian employees the opportunity to come to Finland, and no one has denied them yet.”

Keskisuomalainen says that Toyota’s parent company acquired the functions of the Toyota rally stable Tommi Mäkinen from Tommi Mäkinen Racing at the end of last year. However, the rally garage wanted to stay in Jyväskylä, as there are gravel roads suitable for testing cars nearby.