“Two wheels, already sustainable mobility”. This is the title of the programmatic document promoted by Confindustria Ancma (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories) to communicate the issues and priorities of the motorcycle sector to institutions and stakeholders. The program, drawn up in fourteen pages, not only contains the requests of the sector, but also the projects of the association. Photography is that of a leading industry, fueled by a supply chain made up of excellence. Ancma emphasizes the road safety, which must be promoted together with new interventions on the Highway Code, such as theaccess to the motorway and ring roads for 125cc and electric motorcycles, the introduction of the 30% discount for motorcyclists on the motorway toll, the request for investments to upgrade the cycling infrastructure and much more.

Ecobonus moto, Magri: “It’s a double-edged sword”

Furthermore, great attention is paid to components, protective clothing and helmets, quadricycles and bicycles which, thanks also to the great vitality of the market, is going through a time full of unknowns but also of important opportunities, created by the Coronavirus pandemic and by a renewed demand for sustainable mobility. In this regard, the general manager of Ancma, Pier Francesco Caliarihe stressed “The centrality of the role of the industry in the sector, which is already targeting the ecological transition of mobility and urges institutions to pay greater attention to infrastructures for the safety of its users”.

Rc moto, two low-cost policies with premium services

“In this journey, if on the one hand the two-wheeled pedals are by definition a means of transport with zero impact – added Caliari -, we can say with certainty that, of the other, mopeds, scooters and motorcycles have always been at a very advanced point. Usability, speed in moving, less occupied space, ease of parking, predisposition to intermodality and less impact on urban traffic are just some of the characteristics that are then founded with the greater environmental sustainability of these vehicles and these prerogatives it is necessary that local administrations and institutions take them into account in their policies and mobility planning “.