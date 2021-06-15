Italy of motors has its beating heart, in Emilia Romagna and is preparing to make it beat even faster from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 July 2021 when the Motor Valley Fest, now in its third edition this year. The widespread festival that celebrates Italian motoring excellences, including Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Dallara, Pagani, Energica and Vyrus will be in 2021 more than ever a showcase of Made in Italy, thanks to the agreement for the enhancement of the heritage signed by the ministry degli Esteri and Agenzia Ice with the Emilia-Romagna Region and Apt Servizi Emilia-Romagna in order to promote and internationalize Italian companies abroad.

Motor Valley Fest, the land of motors returns to the protagonist

“The agreement inaugurated an innovative synergy between institutions, at national and regional level, for the relaunch of exports – said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to La Stampa – The goal is to enhance the image and competitiveness of Italian products and technologies. In this way, we intend to develop a communication campaign that aims at a real “nation branding” able to attract resources and investments, to support Italian exports and to expand and diversify the foreign reference markets for our SMEs. ” A concept also emphasized by the president ofIce Agency, Carlo Ferro: “Ice has accelerated its action in support of companies to accompany them with reaction in the recovery and to prepare their positioning on the post-pandemic international markets, which are accelerating the transition towards innovation, digital and sustainability. Events like this are the ideal showcase for made in Italy, innovation and start-ups of excellence. “

Motor Valley Fest, the third edition in July 2021

Between the center of Modena and the regional racetracks which for the first time will host events and competitions at the same time, a rich panel of events, workshops and conferences focused on the automotive, mobility and passion for engines. “The Motor Valley is a unique district in the world. I am sure it will be a beautiful event, organized in complete safety, once again proving the welcoming capacity of this land ”explained Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna Region. So the appointment is on 1 July, when Modena will turn on the spotlight on two and four wheels.