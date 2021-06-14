It was not enough to Franco Morbidelli close the 2020 season in second place in the world championship standings to earn the status it deserves within the motorcycle ‘patrol’ Yamaha. The Roman of the Petronas team in fact this year is battling against his direct rivals riding a bike two years older than those supplied to Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi. An obstacle too big to be able to continue to fight continuously at the top of the category, despite the splendid third place conquered in Jerez.

During his career Morbidelli has already proved his worth on the track several times. This would make it a prized piece at the level of market for many houses. However, his contract ties him to the Petronas team for the 2022. Speaking with the official MotoGP site, the former Moto2 champion himself expressed his will to stay with Yamaha. The desire, however, is to be able to count on a vehicle equal to that of his companions. “I would like to continue my journey with Yamaha e try the new bike. See how I feel and how I am. I would like to get on the same boat as the other Yamaha riders”He concluded. A clear message to the Japanese leaders, in the hope that they will be provided with an adequate bike to compete at the highest levels.