Vice-champion of the world last year, forced to fight in the rear this season. This is the sad fate befell Franco Morbidelli in this first part of the 2021 championship. The Roman driver, among the absolute protagonists of the last championship with three wins – the same as Fabio Quartararo – this year was ‘betrayed’ by Yamaha, which did not provide him with an official M1, as happened to his brand mates, but a two-season old bike. This inevitably conditioned Morbidelli’s ambitions in the classification. Starting with the hope of repeating the spectacular results of the past championship, the ‘Morbido’ soon had to deal with a reality – despite himself – very different.

“I was hoping that this year things will remain similar to how they have been in 2020 – he confessed during a nice interview on the official MotoGP website – but I didn’t actually know what was going to happen. We suffered a severe blow in Qatar. That was a big shock. We immediately understood that great strides had been made and we weren’t ready for that “. Morbidelli went so, without fault, from battling for podiums to doing it for points. However, the world ranking sees him in tenth place, a very good result if contextualized to the technical situation. The difficult moments, however, were not lacking.

“Mugello was probably the most difficult race of the year – explained the Roman pilot – it becomes difficult to fight when you lose so much time on the straight. In terms of forehand power there is a really big difference. But not only with the other houses; also with my brand mates “ Morbidelli denounced. “This ends up affecting my entire driving style. I end up pushing too hard during the lap, not driving as cleanly as I could. It becomes a vicious circle. The battle this year is with others, but also with myself. Third in Jerez? I think it was one of my best races always in MotoGP “ concluded the home rider Petronas, highlighting the great race held in Spain which earned him a splendid podium.