After being among the races canceled by the pandemic last year, MotoGP returns to Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix, valid as the eighth round of the 2021 season.

We arrive at the German stage with Fabio Quartararo at the top of the world rankings, chased by the three Ducatis of Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, on a track that on paper should be more favorable to the Yamaha than the Frenchman. Watch out for the variable Marc Marquez, who is not yet at the top with his Honda, but is unbeaten at Sachsenring in the premier class.

This weekend fans will have the opportunity to follow everything very closely, because the entire weekend program will be broadcast live on Sky and DAZN, but also TV8 will be live for the qualifications and races of the three classes. Below, here is the complete schedule, including that of Motorsport.com LIVE.

Live Sky Sport MotoGP HD and DAZN

Friday 18 June

9: 00-9: 40 – FP1 Moto3

9: 55-10: 40 – FP1 MotoGP

10: 55-11: 35 – FP1 Moto2

13: 15-13: 55 – FP2 Moto3

14: 10-14: 55 – FP2 MotoGP

15: 10-15: 50 – FP2 Moto2

Saturday 19 June

9: 00-9: 40 – FP3 Moto3

9: 55-10: 40 – FP3 MotoGP

10: 55-11: 35 – FP3 Moto2

12: 35-13: 15 – Moto3 qualifying

13: 30-14: 00 – FP4 MotoGP

14: 10-14: 50 – MotoGP qualifying

15: 10-15: 50 – Moto2 qualifying

Sunday 20 June

8: 40-9: 00 – Moto3 Warm-Up

9: 10-9: 30 – Moto2 Warm-Up

9: 40-10: 00 – MotoGP Warm-Up

11:00 – Moto3 Race

12:20 – Moto2 Race

14:00 – MotoGP race

Live TV8 and TV8 HD

Saturday 19 June

12: 35-13: 15 – Moto3 qualifying

13: 30-14: 00 – FP4 MotoGP

14: 10-14: 50 – MotoGP qualifying

15: 10-15: 50 – Moto2 qualifying

Sunday 20 June

11:00 – Moto3 Race

12:20 – Moto2 Race

14:00 – MotoGP race

LIVE Motorsport.com

Saturday 19 June

From 13:00 – FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying

Sunday 20 June

From 13:30 – MotoGP race