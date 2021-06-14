After being among the races canceled by the pandemic last year, MotoGP returns to Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix, valid as the eighth round of the 2021 season.
We arrive at the German stage with Fabio Quartararo at the top of the world rankings, chased by the three Ducatis of Johann Zarco, Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, on a track that on paper should be more favorable to the Yamaha than the Frenchman. Watch out for the variable Marc Marquez, who is not yet at the top with his Honda, but is unbeaten at Sachsenring in the premier class.
This weekend fans will have the opportunity to follow everything very closely, because the entire weekend program will be broadcast live on Sky and DAZN, but also TV8 will be live for the qualifications and races of the three classes. Below, here is the complete schedule, including that of Motorsport.com LIVE.
Live Sky Sport MotoGP HD and DAZN
Friday 18 June
9: 00-9: 40 – FP1 Moto3
9: 55-10: 40 – FP1 MotoGP
10: 55-11: 35 – FP1 Moto2
13: 15-13: 55 – FP2 Moto3
14: 10-14: 55 – FP2 MotoGP
15: 10-15: 50 – FP2 Moto2
Saturday 19 June
9: 00-9: 40 – FP3 Moto3
9: 55-10: 40 – FP3 MotoGP
10: 55-11: 35 – FP3 Moto2
12: 35-13: 15 – Moto3 qualifying
13: 30-14: 00 – FP4 MotoGP
14: 10-14: 50 – MotoGP qualifying
15: 10-15: 50 – Moto2 qualifying
Sunday 20 June
8: 40-9: 00 – Moto3 Warm-Up
9: 10-9: 30 – Moto2 Warm-Up
9: 40-10: 00 – MotoGP Warm-Up
11:00 – Moto3 Race
12:20 – Moto2 Race
14:00 – MotoGP race
