As punishment, a drunk mother is said to have held her child over the balcony before it fell and died. Now the woman is in custody.

Munich / Moscow – It should obviously be a punishment – which has fatal consequences. As agencies report with reference to investigators, a mother is said to have thrown her three-year-old daughter from a balcony on the sixth floor. The child died in the serious fall in the city of Samara around 850 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

The media published photos of plush toys and flowers that residents of the area had placed in front of the house entrance after the crime.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old mother was said to have been drunk and held the little girl over the parapet on Tuesday to punish her. However, then the T-shirt was torn and the child fell into the depths. A video that is supposed to show the crime scene can be heard as a child’s voice shouts several times: “Mom, I’m scared!” The mother is now in custody, she is being investigated for murder. (mke / dpa)