Large numbers of mosquitoes can quickly become a nuisance – a researcher warns that this is exactly what could happen in Germany this summer.

Nuremberg – Do people in Germany expect a mosquito plague this summer? One researcher gives cause for concern with his statements. Mosquito researcher Helge Kampen from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute currently sees good conditions for the annoying insects. “At the moment it looks very good for the mosquitoes,” he said Nuremberg news (Saturday).

The researcher continues: “The spring was very cold, but with the warm temperatures and high rainfall since the beginning of the month, it seems to be starting now.”

Mosquito researchers: “… then billions of mosquitoes hatch at the same time”

One generation is quickly followed by the next as soon as the first population is on the move. In warm temperatures and a lot of rain with lots of standing puddles of water or flooded meadows, they developed within two to three weeks.

Kampen warns: “The so-called flood mosquitoes, which lay their eggs in meadows near rivers, then become a real nuisance. Then billions of mosquitoes hatch at the same time. “

Mosquitoes multiply where there are many water vessels – for example in cemeteries

But the mosquitoes are also happy about their existence in other places. Cemeteries, private gardens and allotments are particularly popular places because there are so many water vessels around. “A small subshell of a plant with permanent water, or a bird bath or a puddle in a plastic tarpaulin, is enough for the mosquitoes to lay eggs there and develop by the hundreds,” said Kampen.

But there is a simple trick against mosquitoes: “If you regularly drain all these small puddles, you have the pest in your garden under control,” says the scientist. (cg with dpa)