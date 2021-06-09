Moscow will strengthen control over the wearing of personal protective equipment – masks and gloves. We are talking about shopping centers, cafes, summer verandas and public transport. It is reported by TASS…

In addition, from June 9, control over the glove-and-mask regime in nightclubs and concert halls will be tightened. This is due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the capital.

“Control over enterprises and organizations that do not comply with sanitary norms and rules will also be strengthened. Permanent control measures will be carried out by authorized employees of the Moscow government together with the police and employees of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare, ”said the head of the Main Control Board, Evgeny Danchikov.

For violation of the mask and glove regime, a fine of four to five thousand rubles is provided.

On June 9, 4124 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Moscow. In total, 10 407 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia over the past day. There is also a large number of cases in St. Petersburg (852) and the Moscow region (781).