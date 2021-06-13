Moscow will strengthen control over the observance of antiquated measures in transport. Now the raids will be carried out by the entire staff of inspectors, according to Telegram-canal metropolitan Department of Transport.

The controllers will monitor the observance of the mask and glove regime. It was decided to take such measures due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

“This weekend week is primarily needed to avoid overloading hospitals. Therefore, please do not drive around the city unless absolutely necessary. Be sure to wear a mask and gloves, ”the Department of Transport said.

The department clarified that carsharing, taxis, bicycle and electric scooter rentals will continue to operate in the capital. Deptrans employees recalled that a mask and gloves should also be worn in a taxi.

Earlier on June 12, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree establishing non-working days in the capital from June 15 to June 19, with the preservation of wages. Also, from June 13 to June 20, children’s playrooms, food courts and zoos will stop working in Moscow. On these days, at night (from 23:00 to 06:00) catering establishments (with the exception of takeaway and delivery services), nightclubs and bars will not be able to serve visitors.

