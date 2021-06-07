From August 1, a taxi analytics system will start operating in the capital, within the framework of which Moscow taxi drivers will receive their own digital identification number (ID). This was reported by the press service of the Department of Transport in its Telegram-channel.

According to the department, the system will help reduce the number of accidents, as it will not allow violators to drive. Also, the system will help to exclude recycling. Each driver will have a unique digital ID, which will store data on valid rights, permits to transport passengers, fines and the number of hours worked.

A digital driver profile can be created through the State Services website or registered in the comprehensive information system “Taxi Analytics”. Registration is already open.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow Center for Traffic Management (TsODD) will strengthen the surveillance of carsharing cars and taxis. The data center has announced a competition to finalize the “information and analytical system for monitoring passenger taxis based on the dynamic transport model of the Moscow transport hub.” The corresponding tender in the amount of 29.9 million rubles has been published on the public procurement website.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!