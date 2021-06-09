The Moscow authorities will pay each social worker 30 thousand rubles on the occasion of the professional holiday – the Day of the Social Worker in Russia, which is celebrated annually on June 8. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, quoted by TASS…

“Unfortunately, I cannot reward everyone and present awards. Each of you deserves high awards. In recent years, we have almost tripled the wages of social workers, but inflation is also not standing still, so in honor of your professional holiday, I announce that the Moscow government has decided to award each social worker 30 thousand rubles, ”Sobyanin said …

The mayor added that the coronavirus pandemic posed a huge challenge for social workers and thanked them on behalf of Muscovites.

In May 2020, the mayor of Moscow ordered the introduction of additional payments to the capital’s social workers and doctors who work in neuropsychiatric boarding schools, nursing homes and inpatient institutions for families and children. He said that doctors will receive a supplement of 46 thousand rubles, social workers – 25 thousand rubles for three months.

