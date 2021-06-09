New rules for the movement of trucks over 3.5 tons in Moscow will be introduced on July 1, the Moscow Department of Transport said on Wednesday, June 9.

“In addition, we will make a transitional period: from July 1, you only need to issue a pass, you can register in the RNIS system until the end of December,” the department said in Telegram.

It is noted that the introduction of the new rules was postponed at the request of large organizations, which asked to give them more time to adapt. You need to get a pass on the mos.ru website, the service is free.

“Organizations offering to issue a pass for money are likely to use forged documents – you pay, and the pass will be checked and canceled,” the message says.

At the same time, the person who uploads the relevant documents with his electronic signature is also responsible for fraudulent actions.

The Deptrans added that the main reasons for refusing a pass are the provision of contradictory or inaccurate information (48%), the lack of necessary information in the contract for the transportation (24%), an incomplete set of documents (16%), errors in the request (7%) and unpaid penalty (5%).

In March, the Moscow authorities decided to permanently restrict the transit of trucks with a carrying capacity of more than 12 tons along the Moscow Ring Road.

It was reported that only trucks designed to serve residents and enterprises of the capital and the region are allowed to enter the Moscow Ring Road. The corresponding pass for travel can be obtained free of charge on the mos.ru portal.