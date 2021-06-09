Moscow polyclinics are strengthening their capacity to diagnose COVID-19 due to an increase in new infections. This was stated by the deputy mayor of the capital for social policy Anastasia Rakova, reports RIA News…

Rakova added that two new CT centers based on polyclinics have already been opened in the capital.

In addition, by the end of the week, the number of beds for patients with coronavirus will increase to more than 14 thousand, the deputy mayor said. According to her, to date, 12.5 thousand beds have been allocated for such patients.

Earlier, Rakova said that the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Moscow is associated with non-compliance with preventive measures. She appealed to the townspeople to maintain social distance, wear masks and gloves, and, if possible, reduce social contacts.