Moscow authorities are not yet discussing the introduction of special passes in the city due to the worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus infection. This was reported on Saturday, June 12, in the press service of the mayor’s office.

“The introduction of the access control in Moscow is not discussed and is not planned yet,” they said.RIA News»In the press service.

At the same time, the authorities plan to strengthen control over the implementation of the requirements for coronavirus. The press service recalled that earlier control over the wearing of masks and gloves in public places and in transport, as well as over the fulfillment of sanitary requirements by enterprises, had been strengthened.

From June 13, additional measures begin to take effect, control will also be established over them, the mayor’s office indicated.

Earlier on the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow had deteriorated sharply over the past week.

In this regard, he signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June. In addition, the city authorities recommended employers to transfer at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to a remote mode of work from June 13.

Also, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended in Moscow. In addition, the capital’s playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and natural areas will be closed from June 13 to June 20.

Sobyanin urged Muscovites to get vaccinated more actively. According to him, until “really mass vaccination” is provided, the city “will be constantly in a fever.”

In Moscow, over the past day, 6701 new cases of coronavirus were detected. In total, 13 510 people fell ill with coronavirus in Russia over the past 24 hours.

