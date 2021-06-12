The proportion of young people among patients with coronavirus in Moscow has increased by 35% over the past few months. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, by the deputy mayor of the city for social development Anastasia Rakova.

“It is important to note that among the sick in two months the proportion of young people (from 18 to 35 years old) has increased significantly, by 35%, and now accounts for almost a third of the total number of cases,” she said in an interview with reporters.

Rakova clarified that it was for this reason that the decision was made to suspend the work of public places, which are most often visited by young people.

The head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services, Aleksey Nemeryuk, also confirmed earlier that day that restrictions on the work of cafes and clubs in the city are being introduced to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 among young people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the capital will be constantly “in a fever” until “truly mass vaccinations” are provided in the city. Against the backdrop of an increase in morbidity, he signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June.

Also, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended in Moscow. In addition, the capital’s playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and natural areas will be closed from June 13 to June 20.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.