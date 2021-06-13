The Moscow Art Theater named after Gorky wants to sign a new contract with singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova after the premiere of the play “The Wonderful Georgian”. This was reported by the Federal News Agency (FAN), citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the agency, everyone in the theater is happy with the work of the ex-participant of “House-2”, and the artistic director believes that the shows were successful and with a full hall. Now the Moscow Art Theater plans to invite Buzova to play the role of Bella Chantal in September this year.

On Friday, June 11, the premiere of the play “The Wonderful Georgian” took place. Later, the TV presenter shared her impressions of playing on stage. Buzova admitted that it was “an amazing day” and complained of fatigue, because she “gives all of herself.”

The fact that Buzova will appear on the stage of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater became known on June 6. The singer said that in the production of “The Wonderful Georgian” about the young Joseph Stalin, she would “play and sing”. Later, the artistic director of the theater, Eduard Boyakov, explained the invitation of the controversial pop star. “We needed an image, a Warhol image, an image of a person who belongs to mass culture, in fact, starting to dictate the media agenda, gaining incredible power. To say that we didn’t think about the hype is probably a lie, ”he said.