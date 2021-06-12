The Virtuous Cycle is still a mystery, but if you were wanting more, this is Cold Symmetry’s answer.

On the way to the first year of Mortal Shell’s life, the team of Cold symmetry has taken advantage of the news hunger at E3 2021 to confirm that they are working on a DLC for this challenging soulslike action game known as The Virtuous Cycle. What can we expect from him? For now, it is a complete mystery.

Only a cinematic trailer has been shown that does not delve into the news of these additional content, which is accompanied by these enigmatic words. “An unwavering group (use the expression cast) leads the way. All in due time.” Are you referring to new character classes? More combat options? We will have to wait to find out, although it has not been clarified when this DLC will go on sale.

Without a specific date, The Virtuous Cycle will be available “soon” on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. If you have not yet tried the original game, we urge you to read our Mortal Shell analysis in which we highlight that this is a game “with light and shadow” that is inspired “by the Souls formula to twist its combat system with its own ideas”.

