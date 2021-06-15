Jorge Rial Y Mariana antoniale They confirmed their breakup in mid-2015, after two years of relationship. However, Morena Rial, daughter of the journalist, always spoke well of the model and even reaffirmed a friendship, after the end of La Niña Loly’s courtship with her father.

In fact, the Cordovan woman had been very present during More’s pregnancy, who later became Francesco’s mother, as a result of her relationship with soccer player Facundo Ambrosioni. And all that process generated that it was forged a close relationship between Morena and Loly Antoniale

This Tuesday, the daughter of the entertainment journalist was interviewed in Morning angels (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30 a.m.) and after answering several questions from the Angelitas about his present, Ángel de Brito asked him about how was the bond with your father’s ex-partner.

Mariana Antoniale and Morena Rial maintained a great bond, even after the break in the relationship between the model and the journalist.

It was there that Morena surprised everyone by revealing that currently does not maintain the link with the model, who has been living in Miami for several years and in a relationship with a Colombian businessman from the music industry.

“Are you still in contact with Loly?” Asked the driver. To which Morena, bluntly affirmed: “No!”. Then, De Brito, said: “I was going to ask you if she was getting married, if she was pregnant, for all the rumors there were, but you have no more contact “.

Rial’s daughter was in charge of clarifying that she does not even have a dialogue with whoever her stepmother was, but also a friend. “No, I have no idea. I mean, I haven’t talked for a long time. Not that I got into a fight or anything, but I don’t talk.”the young woman acknowledged.



In May 2019, when asked about her relationship with Loly, Morena still had ties to the model and they talked often. But apparently that stage has already come to an end: “I’m fine with her. He met Fran (his son) in Palermo, we went for tea one day. It was a beautiful relationship with her.

On the other hand, Morena referred to the criticism her father received for the abrupt end of TV Nostra, the program that Rial had started in the nights of America and that lasted less than two months, reaching terrible rating levels for prime time.

“Actually I don’t like to be criticized. The networks are made to criticize. But I don’t like them talking because he has a track record, for better or for worse. They speak without knowing ”, the young woman unloaded.

Living in Córdoba with her son, the singer revealed what her father’s present is, away from television: “It’s fine like this for now, I don’t know much about this issue. He is working as a grandfather. Normally he travels or we travel and his grandson always sees him ”.

