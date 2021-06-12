Over half of Mallorca’s hotels are now up and running and more will open soon, according to the Hotel Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM.

“We expect more establishments to open when tourists from Britain and other markets start coming, ”they said.

63 hotels opened in Mallorca in the last week, which means 455, or 55% are now fully operational on the Island.

“Being open is not the same as having a good job,” said FEHM who are calling for more campaigns promoting Mallorca as a safe destination to reinforce employment.

The majority of the hotels that opened last week are in Playa de Palma, Palma, Capdepera, Cala Millor, Alcúdia and Cala d’Or.