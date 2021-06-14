After a serious gas explosion in a market hall in the Chinese city of Shiyan, the number of deaths has now risen to 25 and more than 100 people have been injured. The cause is suspected to be a leak in a gas pipe.

D.he number of deaths from a severe gas explosion in a market hall in the central Chinese city of Shiyan has risen to 25. As the party newspaper “Global Times” reported on Monday, 138 people were injured. The salvage work in the rubble continued, as did the investigation into the cause of the explosion. After initial investigations, there was talk of a leak in a gas pipe. The two-story building was badly damaged.

Surrounding houses were also badly affected, so that 900 apartments were evacuated, the newspaper reported. “I heard a loud bang and immediately crawled under the table because I thought it was an earthquake,” said the owner of a small restaurant nearby. Then he ran out of the house. “It was a big mess.”

The explosion occurred on Sunday at 6 a.m. local time, when the first customers were already in the market hall. Walls collapsed. There was rubble everywhere. China’s state and party leader Xi Jinping ordered extensive rescue efforts and an early investigation into the cause.