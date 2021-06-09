We recommend 12 games with a very attractive discount.

The summer months are approaching and with them come the traditional offers and sales of the large digital stores on the market. And today the protagonist is GOG, which has put on offer more than 3,400 PC games with discounts of up to 90%, giving access to a wide catalog of classic works, but also more recent games with the most attractive prices.

As usual we have thematic packs with great discounts, like the Star Wars with an 85% discount, or the “indie jewels”, with an offer of 90%. These promotions will be running until June 28th And since we know that there are many to choose from, at 3DJuegos we make things a little easier for you, with a list of 12 great games that we recommend for the price they are at right now.

All summer offers on GOG

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros. One of the best GTA style open world action games you can find on the market. Set in the streets of Hong Kong, this video game by the sadly defunct United Front Games team confronts us with the fearsome Chinese triads in an adventure marked by fistfights and martial arts in the purest style of Hong Kong action cinema.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 10 euros. We will never tire of recommending the CD Projekt game because, if the main adventure is already good, with its two expansions, we are talking about one of the best RPGs in history. A fantastic video game with dozens of hours of content to enjoy as Geralt de Rivia and Ciri.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for 13.49 euros. With its commitment to realism, this is one of the highest rated RPGs of recent years. A great role-playing adventure set in the Bohemia of 1403 that proposes us to survive challenging combats with bladed weapons, recreated in such a way so that you feel the rawness of each blow. This special edition brings with it all the additional content.

Control Ultimate Edition for 15.99 euros. The latest from the authors of Max Payne and Alan Wake has become one of the best action games in recent years. A fantastic shooting game with certain metroidvania elements that stands out for its great staging and its exciting shootouts with special powers involved.

