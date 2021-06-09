We recommend 12 games with a very attractive discount.
The summer months are approaching and with them come the traditional offers and sales of the large digital stores on the market. And today the protagonist is GOG, which has put on offer more than 3,400 PC games with discounts of up to 90%, giving access to a wide catalog of classic works, but also more recent games with the most attractive prices.
As usual we have thematic packs with great discounts, like the Star Wars with an 85% discount, or the “indie jewels”, with an offer of 90%. These promotions will be running until June 28th And since we know that there are many to choose from, at 3DJuegos we make things a little easier for you, with a list of 12 great games that we recommend for the price they are at right now.
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros. One of the best GTA style open world action games you can find on the market. Set in the streets of Hong Kong, this video game by the sadly defunct United Front Games team confronts us with the fearsome Chinese triads in an adventure marked by fistfights and martial arts in the purest style of Hong Kong action cinema.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 10 euros. We will never tire of recommending the CD Projekt game because, if the main adventure is already good, with its two expansions, we are talking about one of the best RPGs in history. A fantastic video game with dozens of hours of content to enjoy as Geralt de Rivia and Ciri.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for 13.49 euros. With its commitment to realism, this is one of the highest rated RPGs of recent years. A great role-playing adventure set in the Bohemia of 1403 that proposes us to survive challenging combats with bladed weapons, recreated in such a way so that you feel the rawness of each blow. This special edition brings with it all the additional content.
- Control Ultimate Edition for 15.99 euros. The latest from the authors of Max Payne and Alan Wake has become one of the best action games in recent years. A fantastic shooting game with certain metroidvania elements that stands out for its great staging and its exciting shootouts with special powers involved.
- Vampyr + Vampyr – The Hunters Heirlooms DLC for 10 euros. Dontnod’s team is known mainly for the Life is Strange saga, but the French studio also surprised us with this action-role-playing adventure with a vampire as the protagonist. With a great story and difficult moral decisions to make during the game, this vampire tale is even more compelling thanks to this offer.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence + DLC for 11.29 euros. One of the great surprises of 2019. This narrative adventure with puzzles and stealth surprises with its spectacular recreation of 14th century France, in which not only the Inquisition, but also a plague of rats, is causing chaos. As two young brothers, we will have to survive these dangers and discover the very origin of the plague.
- This War of Mine + DLC for 4.79 euros. Few games will make you suffer as much as this strategy title in which every decision you make affects the few survivors of a bloody civil war. Manage the few resources at your fingertips and take care of yours in this kind of survival game that faces you with very difficult moral decisions embodying characters as diverse as the elderly or even children. An experience that marks.
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut for 2.99 euros. The first Deus Ex is a timeless classic that continues to surprise today with its freedom of action, but its rebirth at the hands of Eidos Montreal is also worthy of praise. You can buy this first game for less than 3 euros, or also bet on Mankind Divided for just a few more euros. In any case, you will be taking home two great action and role-playing adventures with a cyberpunk aesthetic.
- Metro Exodus – Gold Edition for 22.09 euros. Another game that is not usually missing in these GOG offers. The last episode of the Metro saga bets on bigger stages, but keeps its great setting and freedom of action intact. This pack includes the base game plus its additional content, so you have many hours of adventures to live as Artyom and other survivors of the nuclear holocaust.
- Loop Hero for 9.99 euros. One of the indie surprises of 2021. Don’t be fooled by its appearance, this challenging roguelike is one of the most fun and addictive gaming experiences in recent times. Based on a card RPG, your mission is to defeat the necromancer by surviving a time loop that grows in intensity and excitement as the days go by, and your power grows.
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition + DLC for 15 euros. Now that the long-awaited Dying Light 2 is being talked about again with enthusiasm, it never hurts to recommend this improved version of the original game that includes an expansion with many hours of extra gameplay. Survive the undead and nightmare creatures in a big city using self-created weapons as well as your acrobatic prowess and parkour.
- Blade Runner for 5.49 euros. A classic graphic adventure, one of the most remembered by fans of the genre, which still surprises today with its colorful staging and the freedom of action it offers the player. The work of the mythical team at Westwood Studios, authors among others of Command & Conquer, in Blade Runner you will enjoy an original story set in the cinematic universe of Ridley Scott’s film (inspired in turn by the book by Philip K. Dick).
