More than 100 Red Cross volunteers have already participated in the vaccination device enabled at the Enrique Roca Stadium, in close collaboration with the Murcia City Council, since last April 15, according to the institution in a statement.

“The support work that the Red Cross volunteers are developing with the residents of Murcia is very important, throughout the mass vaccination process against Covid-19,” said the president of the Red Cross in the municipality of Murcia, Mercedes Navarro .

In Navarro’s words “our task consists of supporting the vaccination devices, informing and organizing the Murcian population so that the wait is as short and comfortable as possible.” It is a task that volunteer teams develop every day of the week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., helping the thousands of people who go daily to be vaccinated by health personnel.

The president of the Red Cross did not want to miss the opportunity to “thank the Red Cross volunteers in Murcia who carry out this activity, for their enthusiasm, will and effort. They are the protagonists of everything we do, they are the fundamental pillar of our organization, without them nothing would be possible. Appeal to Murcian society to “be encouraged to collaborate with the Red Cross in this very important activity that we carry out so that the vaccination process goes as smoothly as possible ».

In this way, Mercedes Navarro also wanted to thank «the collaboration of organizations and institutions in this activity that we carry out, particularly the CARM, in the figure of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Murcia to carry out corporate volunteering, as well as the fabric business, such as McDonald’s that provides support cards for participating volunteer staff, as well as Estrella de Levante and Coca Cola, who are selflessly assuming all the supply we receive of water, juices and soft drinks for people, especially in these days of intense heat.

Those people who wish to collaborate With this solidarity initiative, they can do so by contacting the volunteer department of the Local Committee of the Red Cross in Murcia, on the phone 968355238 (Ext. 55317), or write to martineznieto@cruzroja.es to start the process to be part of the Red Cross volunteer team.