Last year, the number of deaths from causes associated with alcohol consumption increased significantly in Russia. According to Rosstat, it reached 50,435 people, which is 3,000 more than a year earlier, RBC reports.

At the same time, in 2019, on the contrary, there was a positive trend – a decrease in mortality by more than 1.3 thousand people, or almost 2 percent. The situation is the same with deaths associated with mental disorders. A decrease of 5 percent in 2019 and an increase of 20 percent at once, to 24,159 people in 2020.

The Ministry of Health warned about that increase in mortality from alcohol in advance. Back in May last year, the head of the department, Mikhail Murashko, pointed out that due to the self-isolation regime introduced, the consumption of alcoholic beverages increased by 2-3 percent.

In February, the Center for Research on Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets (CIFRRA) reported that in 2020 the consumption of vodka in the country reached 4.9 liters per capita, which is 2 percent more than a year earlier. In Sakhalin Oblast, which is the leader in terms of this indicator, consumption reached 12.4 liters per capita.

Earlier, a member of the Public Chamber of Russia and the head of the federal project “Sober Russia” Sultan Khamzaev proposed to introduce administrative restrictions on the amount of alcohol that a citizen can purchase per year. In his opinion, no more than five liters of alcohol should be sold per year.