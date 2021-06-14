Former Sandinista Vice Foreign Minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco was detained by Nicaraguan police accused of inciting foreign interference, request military interventions and celebrate the sanctions against members of the government of Daniel Ortega, which adds up to 13 opposition leaders arrested in less than two weeks.

Tinoco, 68, was arrested Sunday night in the parking lot of a Managua shopping center by “about 10 hooded and civilian men” who took him away in a vehicle, one of his daughters who witnessed the capture narrated.

Minutes later the police issued a statement confirming the arrest of Tinoco, who was vice chancellor of Nicaragua, ambassador to the UN and negotiator in the peace process during the first Sandinista government (1979-1990), when Ortega was president for the first time from 1985 to 1990.

With Tinoco, there are 13 opposition leaders detained by the Ortega government since June 2, among which there are four candidates for the presidency for the November 7 elections.

The weekend saw the biggest wave of arrests, when police detained six leaders of the opposition movement Unamos, formerly called the Sandinista Renovation Movement (MRS), including Tinoco, the former guerrillas Dora Maria Tellez and Hugo Torres and three women leaders of Unamos.

In all cases, the police reported that they were being investigated for allegedly “perform acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, incite foreign interference in internal affairs and call for military interventions. ”

They are also accused of “organizing with financing of foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization, propose and manage economic, commercial and financial operations blockades against the country and its institutions. ”

The opponents would also be guilty, according to the police, of “demand, praise and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua and its citizens and injure the supreme interests of the nation. ”

The opposition accuses the government of trying to eliminate from the elections possible rivals of Ortega, who at almost 76 years old aspires to a third re-election for a fourth consecutive term starting in January 2022.

Source: AP and AFP

