Tyrese Gibson is part of the franchise Fast & Furious from the second chapter. The cast of the ninth film, which is preparing to hit theaters later this month, is releasing some interviews about it, and Gibson has decided to reveal some details on its next use, as the last two Fast & Furious films are already in pre-production.

The actor is part of the cast of Morbius, a Marvel film made by Sony, which will have as protagonist Jared Leto and that, initially, it was thought to be a separate branch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A trailer of the film has already been released, showing Michael Keaton in the role of Adrian Toomes, a role he had already played in Spider-Man: Homecoming, first feature film dedicated to Spider-Man in the MCU.

Tyrese Gibson has now confirmed, in an interview on ComicBook.com, that Morbius will be set in the same universe. The plaintiff was in fact expressly asked whether Morbius was part of the MCU, and the answer was not long in coming: Yes.

To be sure, it was then asked if the Avengers were part of that world, and the answer was again affirmative. It is the first time that someone has definitively pronounced on the subject, and it is even more interesting that Morbius has been announced as “In Association with Marvel”In the released trailer.

Morbius is one of Spider-Man’s longtime villains, a complex character who interacts with many other Marvel characters in comics and cartoons. Rumors and speculations have long questioned whether the Morbius by Jared Leto was part of the MCU, just like the Venom by Tom Hardy.

Until now, the most concrete evidence to support this hypothesis was the presence of Keaton in the film produced by Sony, but there is also a photo of Spider-Man labeled “killer” in the same trailer. Tyrese Gibson stated during the interview, referring to Morbius:

Well, man, making this movie with Jared Leto was nerve-wracking, thrilling and inspiring. It’s really interesting to work with this guy [riferendosi al regista]. Daniel Espinosa made me nervous the whole time. He’s a real alpha director, very aggressive. He’s very honest, sometimes he says things you don’t want to hear to improve your job as an actor, and he’s done it with everyone. He brought out the best performance of all. I think a lot of people will be shocked. The film was postponed to October because they wanted to harness the energy of the Halloween party. It will be a long year, and a lot of magical things will happen.

Morbius had been postponed to October, but a new postponement set the release date at January 2022.