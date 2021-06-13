Franco Morbidelli’s role is paradoxical in itself, given that his mentor and agent is Valentino Rossi and he had no other solutions besides being disadvantaged by Rossi’s arrival at the Sepang Racing Team due to the needs of Yamaha, the manufacturer who supplies the engines to the Malaysian team.

Despite having finished last season as vice world champion, Morbidelli is the only one of the four Yamaha riders who has an older M1 model. All the evolutions requested to date by the Roman driver have been answered with a ‘no’ by the Iwata manufacturer, which has focused completely on the factory team, especially on Fabio Quartararo, the main bet of the Japanese manufacturer to return to winning the world championship. after the last one in 2015 conquered by Jorge Lorenzo.

After the first seven races on the calendar, Morbidelli occupies the tenth position in the general classification with 40 points, 24 less than those he had last year at the same time as the 2020 season. It is not an easy world championship for the Petronas team rider, but despite everything he opts not to talk too much about this thing, neither for good nor for bad. This strategy is the same one that has followed since he is asked if he will be affected by the entry of the VR46, which has almost ‘blown’ the bikes to Petronas for 2022. This will not happen in the end, because the VR46 has reached an agreement with Ducati. .

“There is a bit of a storm at the moment for the arrival of the Valentino team and I hope it affects me as little as possible,” Morbidelli replied to Motorsport.com when asked how much the arrival would have been affected. in MotoGP as a rival of the company that represents him.

“I try to do my job. These issues are so complex that trying to understand them or make predictions would take too much energy from me and I don’t want that to happen. I try to focus on my work, I try to say what I want, but then the others around me will do their job as they believe they should “, concludes Morbidelli who, in almost every probability, in 2022 will have the best version of the M1.