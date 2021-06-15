The Spanish team debuted in Euro 2020 against Sweden and remained at zero. It cannot be said that La Roja played a bad game, in line with what this new team has been doing since Luis Enrique returned to the bench, but as they approach the rival goal, the light goes off and inside the area lack of forcefulness. And when there is no goal, it is very difficult to carry out the games. That is something that has been happening to Spain for a long time and it seems that in this European Championship we are going to have to suffer.
Luis Enrique surprised with his decision to start Morata and leave the top scorer in Spanish football of the season on the bench. The Juve forward failed again every time that passed through his boots causing despair in a stand that gave him the occasional timid whistle. Morata walked through the La Cartuja lawn like a lost soul, and if what Luis Enrique wanted to start him is to give him confidence, he has not achieved it. What’s more, the coach with his system and the players he puts on is also responsible for the team getting stuck in attack.
The Spanish team overturns the whole game inside and someone has to widen the field, if the Asturian coach insists on not putting a pure end then that work must be done by the wingers who were very wasted. Llorente playing on the right side does not perform the same as when he is near the area, and both he and Jordi Alba shine more in the race and asking for the ball from space than in driving.
Luis Enrique’s plan has gone wrong in too many games to continue with the same idea, and more so in such a short tournament where mistakes send you home. Spain should try something new, modify their system and play with four midfielders and Gerard Moreno behind 9; that is, from Morata. The Villarreal player has performed better playing with another forward who being the only offensive reference and the change of system would give Morata more confidence. Or even the option of playing with a false 9 has given this team a good performance and there are players in the squad who can play that role. But if he repeats the scheme and players against Poland, then we can get ready to finish one more tournament empty-handed. Being 9 in this team is not an easy task and Morata is not the best suited to play in that position, he may unleash his scoring side at Juve but neither is Juventus the Spanish team, nor the style of play nor the players.
