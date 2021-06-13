Álvaro Morata faces the Eurocup with maturity and enthusiasm. The insults of a group of fans in the friendly before Portugal they have not affected him. He knows that he has the pressure to score the goals of Spain and is trained to manage it. He believes in this Selection and in the strength of the group to do something great with Luis Enrique.

How do the concentration of Spain live these turbulent days after the positive of Busquets?

As we can. It is not pleasant that companions have to leave. We have a group that we all share the bad news and the good news together, like the return of Diego Llorente. This situation of uncertainty is not pleasant. Here we are all responsible and when we have had a few days off we have had a lot of attention and care, but you never know how it can get to you. We can’t wait for Busy to recover as soon as possible so that he can come back to us.

What did you think about being vaccinated by the military?

We have to thank them for bringing us the vaccines and all the people who come daily for PCR and blood tests. You have to adapt to this situation, it is not pleasant. We must thank all those who are aware of our health because they are very important.

Do you understand that there has been so much commotion and controversy with the vaccine because they have put it to the National Team?

With the Olympians there was not so much trouble, it seems that football is always under suspicion. It is not something of football, in Spain there are two parts: the one that supports and the one that does not support and it is that simple. I’m not going to get into controversy. I believe that all professions should be spoken with more respect. There must always be respect above all else.

Are those who insult on Twitter for saying that you are such a great striker like Lewandoswki who whistled and insulted him in the friendly against Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano?

Insulting through a phone or computer is very easy. Five or six years ago I would have scratched my head a lot, but now I don’t care because what happened to me the other day I already experienced it in a stadium here in Spain and I already know where it comes from and you have to accept it. I feel quite respected by the fans in Spain, by all the fields where we go. I loved playing at the Wanda. And it’s a shame that our work for a few inches takes you from a cover to eating all the shit in Spain.

He looks stronger mentally, more mature. A few years ago those insults would have affected him more.

It is normal. What is a shame is that when we fully mature we are already 36 years old and the body does not help you. That’s the problem. In the end you have to pull forward. I feel good and I see the team very well. We have a large group and not because of how we play football, which is important, but it is more important to face difficulties and do it together, to live together positive and negative things. Then in the field things will be easier to face them. Then you have to be lucky because it is a European Championship and I have not seen any European champion team without the luck factor. The more all the other factors are in order, the luckier you are.

Spain has a very offensive 1-4-3-3 system and we generated many chances, but they scored few goals, what is happening?

A few months ago we got six to Germany.

But that has been the exception.

The exeption? We always create many occasions. For a game it is said that we do not have a goal, when we had many chances. After a week, we return to compete against the European champion team. They are opinions, everyone has their own and we will try to show that we can score goals.

It is not a criticism of the game against Portugal, it is the trend after Greece, Georgia and Kosovo that many goals were not scored despite reaching the area a lot, is it a matter of bad luck?

The other day Belgium drew with Greece as well and they have some players who score a lot of goals and drew like us already zero. These are things that happen in football. Here every time we draw there is that debate, it is normal and it affects me directly … Here we work to score all the goals and they will surely come.

But can the trend be changed?

If we weren’t hopeful, I wouldn’t be here, I would have gone home. We create a lot of chances, although we don’t score many goals, but you also have to note that we haven’t conceded chances either and it’s very difficult for them to score us and that’s not a question of the defenders, it’s a question of the whole team. That is important because we know what we have to do.

Fernando Torres also received a lot of criticism at specific moments in his stage in the National Team, then he was a national hero with the goal in the Vienna final. Does Morata hope to score the goal of the final of the Eurocup?

If Fernando Torres has been criticized in Spain, imagine the intellectual level of many people. It is my opinion and whoever wants to respect it and whoever does not not respect it. I have seen him play injured, I have seen him play almost lame with the National Team. Whoever has criticized Fernando is not a fan of the National Team.

Do you think the team has already assimilated Luis Enrique’s system?

We have seen the game against Portugal again and it is exactly what the coach wanted. If it was not for the last play of the crossbar or some other occasion from before, we would have beaten the current European champion and everyone would be spliced, that’s right. It’s football. I deceived the goalkeeper well, Ferran’s head, we could also have gotten it, another of mine from behind, another of Pablo Sarabia … with one of those having entered, then we defended well, except for one at the end, Portugal did not give us chances the dangerous.

If everything goes so well, if we score goals, European champions!

Well hopefully! That is what we are here for. This is what that’s about. It is what we all want and we are very motivated to start. You have to be lucky, there are sets, you are at stake in the classification and you can be thrown out of a player for a doubtful play or any decision that changes a game. There are things that you have to have in favor. It will be very difficult to beat us.

Do you feel pressured to be the forward of the national team?

No, I don’t feel pressured. It is normal that we all feel pressure here because it is the Spanish National Team and because 60 players who are just as good as us, or some better, and they are not there. It is normal that you feel pressure, but it is normal pressure, a manageable pressure because all the players who wear the jersey of their country have it.

Can the Gerard-Morata couple evoke the one that Villa and Torres formed?

I get on well with him. We play ping pong together and we understand each other very well. Gerard is easy to get along with. He has a good last pass, he has good definition and, above all, he is a great guy. Here we are super happy to be here, whether it is our turn or not to play. That is the key of the team, that you do not notice a difference if you play or not.

You are caricatured a lot for going offside many times, have you worked to avoid falling offside so much?

I try to leave a little later. If your partner sees you a thousandth before or you go out a thousandth before, it is a goal. Few people are as bothered as I do, this year I would have scored more than 30 goals if it had not been for falling offside and we would have won more games.

How many goals would he have scored by adding those that have been annulled for offside?

I have put 20 and they have canceled 12. It is what it is. If it was played 20 years ago, it would have scored a lot of goals. You have to adapt. The last three I scored, I had been whistled offside and the VAR gave them to me.

In the Eurocup will not fall so much offside!

With the National Team it is more difficult to fall into offside because of our type of game. They don’t leave us so many spaces behind.

How do you see playing in the heat of Seville?

We are training at the same time as the game and even earlier to get used to the heat. If we who are used to this temperature and we are adapting, imagine our rivals that the temperatures will be a very important blow for them. Between the Sevilla fans, who always support us to the fullest, and the heat, it will be very difficult for them to beat us.

Are Benzema, Mbappe, Griezmann better or much superior than Gerard Moreno, Morata, Dani Olmo, Ferran…?

They are one of the best players in the world, all of us who love football know that. I will watch the games in France because you have to see them, they are players of another category. Maybe the whole is more important. Hopefully they have a bad Euro Cup or if we run into them on our way, we beat them.

With whom is he going to fight the golden boot, with Kane, with Lewandowski?

Those things are not even thought. We have to win, which is the important thing. France were world champions and their striker did not score.

Where will you play after the Euro?

I have been called this week from Juve and I have already spoken with the sports director. Until things are made official, nothing can be said.

Has the situation changed with the arrival of Allegri?

No, the scenario has always been the same. It has been a somewhat particular year because in the last ten years they were not used to having a season like this and we hope that the next one will be better than this one. We have also missed our fans, because the Juve field is the field of the Juve when you go to visit it and it is quite noticeable that there are no people.