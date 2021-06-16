Morales Meseguer has been a Covid-free hospital since yesterday. In its plants there are no patients admitted for coronavirus, while a single patient with a positive PCR remains in the ICU, but his reason for admission is different and he is asymptomatic. “We were not like this since the beginning of July of last year,” stresses Andrés Carrillo, managing director of the VI health area (Vega Media).

Morales Meseguer was the hospital hardest hit during the first wave. His eighteen-bed ICU was filled with coronavirus patients. Later, during the second and third waves, the center again suffered strong healthcare pressure. “We have had 200 admitted for Covid, about 30 of them in the ICU,” explains Carrillo. For prevention, the hospital maintains a Covid plant with 16 beds, which remain empty. This image contrasts with the worst moments of the pandemic, when ten hospitalization units were filled and it was necessary to set up, as ICU areas, the Resuscitation area, the surgical day hospital and a floor of the Oncohematology ward.

Morales Meseguer is the second hospital in the Region to be free of Covid, after Lorenzo Guirao, in Cieza. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, throughout the Region there are 36 patients admitted for coronavirus, 11 of them in the ICU.

The situation improves in all hospitals, and the average age of patients falls as a result of vaccination



The situation improves in all health areas. There are currently nine patients with positive CRP in La Arrixaca, thirteen in Santa Lucía, six in Rafael Méndez, one in the Northwest and another in Virgen del Castillo (Yecla). In Los Arcos, three Covid patients remain, and in the Reina Sofía, which was the most overwhelmed center during the third wave, six remain on the floor and one in the ICU. “This weekend we had four admissions,” warns Enrique Bernal, Covid coordinator of the Reina Sofía. This peak is a reminder that the pandemic is not over, but the gradual decrease in healthcare pressure throughout the Region is a true reflection of the containment of incidence rates and, above all, of the progress in the vaccination campaign.

The data collected in the latest report from the Epidemiology service give a good account of the efficacy of the vaccines. Throughout the pandemic, those over 70 have accounted for 41% of hospitalizations, but since May 10 they have barely accounted for 9.5%. This trend is also beginning to be noticed in the 60 to 69 age group and even in the 50 to 59 age group, although not yet so clearly, because the administration of doses in these groups began later.

59 new cases



The Ministry of Health notified 59 new positives yesterday. The number of active cases remains below 500, and the Region also has four days without deaths from Covid.

The incidence is 47.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and 22.3 to 7 days. They are among the lowest rates in Spain, and indicative of low risk. Most municipalities are below the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.