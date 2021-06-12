Monthly supplement Mannerheim looks at his own street, Aleksis Kivi’s rat – This is what Helsinki looks like through the statue’s eyes

5.6. 2:00 | Updated 15:13

By summer time tourists look at the statues of Helsinki, but the statues themselves stare in front of them all year round.

Their field of vision is limited.

Bronze Marshal Mannerheim monitors the intersection of his own title street and Arkadiankatu like a tin cop.

In February 1951, he was not yet riding here and therefore was not seeing his own funeral. It was heading towards Hietaniemi Cemetery as the Air Force Messerschmitt Bf 109 fighters roared in the sky. Also his followers JK Paasikivi got to slip into the grave in 1956 before the marshal settled in place.

But a follower of Paasikivi Urho Kekkonen a huge funeral service in September 1986 was followed by Mannerheim from a good location, as was Kekkonen’s successor Mauno Koiviston funeral procession four years ago.

From year to year, Mannerheim is allowed to watch the 9.5-meter-wide and 18-meter-high advertising sheet on the Forum wall. From below, he hears bumps. Skateboards.

Pensive Aleksis Kivi stares at the ground in front of the National Theater, the Rautatientori. It runs rats. A large community of rats has long lived under the pedestal of the national author’s statue. In the spring of 2017, Aleksis Kivi’s field of vision also included a months-long demonstration camp for asylum seekers and a counter-camp for the Finland First gang. Kivi was also able to enjoy the Right to Live support concert, where, for example, e.g. singer-songwriter Kari Tapiiri and rap artist Laine’s Kasper.

The equestrian statue of Marshal Mannerheim in Helsinki in front of the Kiasma Art Museum. Sculptor: Aimo Tukiainen (1960).

Marshal Mannerheim looks at Mannerheimintie.

Alexander II has been staring at the house opposite the Senate Square since 1894. He has always been wearing the same garment, the uniform of the Finnish Guard, on which the emperor opened his estate in 1863 during his visit to Finland.

Alexander II was a good tsar in the opinion of the Finns, but perhaps not so liberal that he would have enjoyed a concert held around him in June 1993. His grandson performed at it. Nicholas II’s and the choir of the Bolshevik army that murdered this family. The Finns were represented by the band Leningrad Cowboys, whose name referred to the renamed Alexander City, according to the leader of the revolution.

Havis Amanda looks over her left shoulder at sea. It is a symbolism, she is the daughter of the sea and the symbol of Helsinki. Actually, Havis Amanda is staring straight at the Pool Spa. He might be fine, for over a hundred years he was the only half-naked on these corners.

In the spring of 1995, Finland won the World Hockey Championships, and the young men bathed in the statue fountain with Havis Amanda. Ten years later, Manta was an eyewitness when a Mercedes-Benz passenger car was bathed in the Cholera pool. Soccer player Alexei Eremenko however, the junior car stopped at the iron poles lining the pool. According to Eremenko, the car was driven by his girlfriend.

Monument to Emperor Alexander II at the Senate Square. Sculptors: Johannes Takanen and Walter Runeberg (1894).

Emperor Alexander II looks at the parking lot and the house opposite.

The Havis Amanda sculpture and fountain are next to the Helsinki Market Square. Sculptor: Ville Vallgren (1908).