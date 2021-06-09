During your event, Worldwide Development Conference 2021, Apple revealed what we can expect from its products in the near future and revealed two new operating systems. The iOS 15 for cell phones and the new macOS that will carry the name of Monterey.

Although rumors prior to the event expected Apple to reveal some new piece of hardware, the event was more focused on software, specifically on these new operating systems and what they can offer us in their respective products.

What’s new about Monterey?

One of the things that most caught the attention of macOS Monterey is its ‘universal control’. This allows you to connect multiple Apple devices, such as an iMac or an Ipad, and be able to control everything using just a mouse and keyboard. This will allow to move applications and files between devices in a simple and very fast way

In addition, new applications will arrive such as AirPlay, which allows content to be transmitted to a smart TV or audio equipment, and Shortcuts, which makes it easier to use your computer and its apps. These apps were exclusive to iOS until the arrival of Monterey. You can also expect a redesign of Safari when you install the new macOS.

What’s for cell phones?

The highlight of iOS15 is its focus on FaceTime, Apple’s video calling app. With the new iOS 15, now FaceTime can be used with Android users through the use of FaceTime Links, which could make it a competition for apps like Zoom or Meet.

It was also decided to create a more natural environment in a videoconference through ‘spatial audio’, which will change the direction of the audio according to the position of the person on the other side of the call.

Without a doubt, Apple thought about the distance that the pandemic forced us to maintain, because another of the add-ons of iOS15 is SharePlay. This application will allow you to insert multimedia content into your FaceTime calls and it works with services like Disney +, Hulu and HBO so you can have movie night with someone miles away.

For more tech notes, we recommend:

Fountain.



