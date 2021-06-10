Monsters Inc. is one of the most successful Disney-Pixar movies. Its premiere in 2001 brought huge revenues to the company and it was a matter of time to see more of this world full of scares. After a long wait, Disney + announced the launch of Monsters at work, a series that will continue the original story after two decades.

The first installment featured Monsters Inc. as the world’s largest scare company and James P. Sullivan as one of its best employees. Scaring children was not an easy job because everyone believed that children were toxic and could not have contact with them. However, this changed when a girl accidentally sneaks into the company, changing the image they had of infants.

The series will show a world invaded by laughter. Photo: composition / Disney

“The show, in terms of time, starts six months after Monsters, Inc. ends. So now we’re on the laughing floor. We created all the new, young and great characters, with some great voice actors, ”said Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski) in an interview with Collider.

A few weeks after its premiere, Disney released the first official trailer of the series that shows us this world renewed by the power of laughter.

What will Monsters at work be about?

To the surprise of fans, the story will center on Tylor Tuskmon, a talented mechanic from the Monsters Factory, Inc. who dreams of working on the Laughter Floor alongside Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan. Other former characters that will appear are Roz, Yeti, and Celia.

When is Monsters at work released?

The company announced that the series is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2021 through Disney Plus. Now we just have to wait to see if the result managed to do justice to the endearing animated film.