June 15, 2021, 00:18

2021 is a key year for fans of the Monster Hunter saga, without a doubt. In the first semester we have been able to enjoy Monster hunter rise and (enjoy?) his film adaptation. But Capcom he still has an ace up his sleeve, which is, of course, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In his space for E3, the Japanese publisher has had the opportunity to talk about this spin-off RPG.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a new trailer for the game, focusing on Razewing Ratha: the “monstie” of our protagonist – remember that in this series, some monsters admit riders of their own free will – which also happens to be enormously powerful. In addition, it will be deeply linked to the background of history and the destiny of the world.

The demo can be downloaded on June 25 for freePerhaps even more interesting is the announcement of a demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2, which can be downloaded for free on June 25. It has not been specified if it will be exclusive to eShop or not, so it will be a good idea to refresh the Steam page as well. Be that as it may, the progress of the trial version can be carried over to the full game to save you some time repeating content that you already know.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be available on July 9 on Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. You don’t need to have played the original 3DS to understand its history, but there are some characters that connect the two games. If you are interested in getting this release, remember that there is a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition at your disposal with numerous planned amiibo.

And one more thing! Capcom has announced the first update of MH Stories 2: will add a new monstie, which is the super stylized Palamute (Canyne according to the Spanish translation) from Monster Hunter Rise. It will be available on July 15, and as we already knew both games will cross content occasionally.

