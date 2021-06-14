During the live broadcast CAPCOM Another story trailer was shown for MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin, at the end of which it was announced that a playable demo version will be available from the next June 25 on Nintendo eShop and will allow you to import your progress into the full version of the game. The first collaboration with MONSTER HUNTER RISE: the Canyne will become a usable in-game Monstie starting in 15th of July.

The full version of the game will be available from next July 9 up Nintendo Switch is PC.

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2 – E3 2021 Trailer

Source: CAPCOM