Capcom presents the fifth trailer of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, for its conference at E3 2021. The video focuses on the story of Razewing Ratha, the “monstie” of our young protagonist, who will be enormously powerful and closely linked to the main plot. The game will be available on July 9 on PC and Switch, with a demo scheduled for June 25.