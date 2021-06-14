Monster Hunter Rise will see the arrival ofupdate 3.1 June 24: the date of Exit was announced by Capcom during the conference ofE3 2021.

After the many new features of the 3.0 update, Monster Hunter Rise therefore continues to receive timely post-launch support, with the first collaboration arriving on June 18th: the Palico “Tsukino”.

L’update 3.1 Monster Hunter Rise will include new quests, and more will be added in subsequent updates, as illustrated in Road map: