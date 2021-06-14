CAPCOM announced that the first collaboration and new missions for MONSTER HUNTER RISE.

The collaborative event with MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin will be available starting next June 18. By completing the event mission of the collaboration we will receive as a reward the “Tsukino armor style”For our mate Felyne.

But it is only the beginning, starting from June 24 in fact, theupdate 3.1 for the title that will include new event missions capable of rewarding us with new armor styles, gestures and stickers. The same day will also be released as well a new paid DLC pack with which to further enrich our gaming experience.

The software house then confirmed that starting from 9 July all who will use a MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin rescue they will get the “Rider armor style”For your hunter within MONSTER HUNTER RISE.

Finally, the software house stated that Update 3.2 will be released at the end of July, while Update 3.3 will be available starting in August. Both updates will introduce new event missions and new collaborations with titles into the game CAPCOM. Simultaneously with the launch of the two patches New paid DLC packs will also be released, although at the moment it has not been revealed what it will be.

Waiting to know more we leave you now with a new trailer for the next updates of MONSTER HUNTER RISE. The title is currently available on Nintendo Switch, but will also be released on PC in early 2022. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE – Updates June / July

Source: CAPCOM