Monique Pardo suffered a spectacular fall during her last participation in The Artist of the Year. The incident was not broadcast by the program, however, she released the images of the precise moment when she crashed against the stage floor.

The figure in the show had to be transferred in a wheelchair due to the strong impact he suffered on his lower extremities.

In the video images, it can be seen that Monique pardo He is standing on a movable platform. At one point, when the cast of dancers drag the frame back, she loses her balance and her body falls to the floor.

The Peruvian artist expressed her concern by sharing the clip that never aired on television. “This is an attempt on life!” He wrote in the Instagram post.

After that, her followers sympathized with her and asked for her speedy recovery. “That I had not seen. How terrible. Take care, Monique ”,“ I hope you are well ”,“ They cut that part because it was not seen yesterday ”,“ Good God! Monique, I hope it doesn’t bring you sequels ”,“ Monique, I hope you are well. A fall like this is very dangerous ”, were some of the netizens’ comments.

She came to the program The Artist of the Year to be the reinforcement of the singer Diego Val. They both danced to the rhythm of the song “Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.

On Sunday, May 6, during the presidential elections, Monique Pardo went to her voting center in a wheelchair because she still had not been able to recover from the strong impact.

