Mónica Sánchez once again referred to the current political situation in Peru after the presidential elections 2021 and gave his opinion on the acts of violence that took place in the various demonstrations.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Lima on June 9 to ask the ONPE for a clear control of the votes contested by Fuerza Popular and Peru Libre. However, through social networks there was also a strong meeting of opinions between the supporters of both parties.

Faced with this situation, the actress of Back to the neighborhood rejected any attempt at violence and misinformation.

“Impressive the level of aggression and defamation that I receive for saying what I think from those who say they defend democracy and love Peru. It is not the way, it is not anger or contempt that will move us forward, “he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Mónica Sánchez made it clear that she does not consider that all people should have the same point of view, but she did condemn the strong criticism she has received from some users. “We do not have to think the same, but it seems insane that you attack me for talking about the most vulnerable and saying that I care”

Finally, he left an inspiring message to his thousands of followers, emphasizing his commitment to the development of the country.

“Because I want a better Peru, without fear, without resentment, without racism and without guilt, it is always that I will raise my voice. If that disturbs you, ask yourself why, check what you feel but don’t hold me responsible for what is happening to you ”.

