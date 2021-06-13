Mónica Sánchez revealed that she has received threats from various users of social networks and expressed her concern about any action they may take against her, for which she has even asked for guarantees from the authorities.

The actress of Back to the neighborhood replied to a publication that has been disseminated through various platforms, which encourages users to harass public figures who have spoken out about the second round and the results.

In the message she shared on Instagram, an image of her is shown along with journalists and politicians, and a letter that threatens to force them out of the country.

Mónica Sánchez decided to speak out before the campaign Veneer your caviar and assured that she is tired of the attacks due to her comments on the political situation.

“Everything has a limit. Promoting hatred and violence in this way is a crime. They are generating mass hysteria, intolerant and almost fascist behavior, totally contradictory to the defense of democracy, ”he wrote.

The artist also asked the Prosecutor’s Office for help to find the real responsible : “This is not accidental, it is orchestrated. I have been harassed for a long time, but it was enough. I ask for guarantees from the Public Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office. I leave the proof of the crime”.

Mónica Sánchez asks the Public Ministry for guarantees against virtual threats. Photo: Instagram capture

Days ago, Mónica Sánchez regretted having received a great deal of criticism through her social media accounts for publicly exposing her political position. On Twitter he rejected any expression of violence after the elections.

“The level of aggression and defamation that I receive for saying what I think from those who say they defend democracy and love Peru is impressive (…) We don’t have to think the same, but it seems insane that you attack me for talking about the most vulnerable and say that I care, “he wrote in Instagram.

Mónica Sánchez rejects acts of violence after elections: “It’s not the way.” Photo: Instagram capture

Mónica Sánchez rejects violence in networks after elections: “It’s not the way”

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Lima on June 9 to ask the ONPE for a clear control of the votes contested by Fuerza Popular and Peru Libre. However, through social networks there was also a strong meeting of opinions between the supporters of both parties.

Monica Sánchez on Twitter

Faced with this situation, the actress of Back to the neighborhood rejected any attempt at violence and misinformation. “The level of aggression and defamation that I receive for saying what I think from those who say they defend democracy and love Peru is impressive. It is not the way, it is not anger or contempt that will move us forward, “he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Monica Sánchez, latest news:

