Mónica Cabrejos went through a terrifying moment when she was assaulted, along with part of the Al sixth day team, by a subject armed with a revolver in the Chorrillos district.

Recent complaints from Carlos Alvarez For the release of the thieves who robbed her at her home, they made the driver evoke the experience she lived and sympathized with the comic actor.

“What I perceive is a great legal vacuum that does not allow all the processes to end in a sentence and the criminals pay for their crimes,” said the driver, who later demanded a reform in the country’s justice system. “It is urgent, there are too many processes, those responsible cannot cope. In addition, there is a lack of sensitivity in the administrators of justice ”, he added.

The 45-year-old famous also said that she received intimidating messages through social networks. “They wanted to treat me more than I was. Indeed, at some point I feared for my life (…) I was very traumatized. I had to go to a psychologist to overcome what had happened to me. I had terror, nightmares with the raking of the firearm, ”he lamented.

“If someone passed me with their hands in their pockets, I thought they were going to pull out a gun, it was very hard,” he concluded in conversations with El Popular.

