The Russian government has allocated over 127 million rubles to increase the salaries of cosmonauts. This is reported on website cabinet.

“127.4 million rubles will be allocated for the financial support of the decision to increase the salaries of cosmonauts,” the message says. It is noted that the order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The money will be allocated from the reserve fund, the recipient will be the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, an institution that pays salaries to Russian cosmonauts.

In April, the government approved a decree to increase the salaries of astronauts on behalf of President Vladimir Putin. The salary of candidates for cosmonauts increased from 60.9 thousand to 129.5 thousand rubles, and for the cosmonauts themselves – from 63.8 thousand to 135.8 thousand rubles.

The official salary is one of the components of the salaries of cosmonauts. In addition to this component, it includes compensatory and incentive payments. At the same time, the salaries of Russian cosmonauts are still almost two times lower than those of their colleagues from the United States and Europe.