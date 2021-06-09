The original Lancarse proposal is officially presented this week, but we already know the first details.

We present you Monark, the new from Lancarse, a studio whose name probably does not sound familiar to you, but it is founded by some developers who have been an active part of the Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei sagas of Atlus. The publication Weekly Famitsu has published the first details of the game, which they present as a “School RPG” which will arrive on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on October 14.

Before, there will be a presentation this week in which the aspects that will differentiate this game will be taught in depth, which will be directed and produced by Fuyuki Hayashi and Mitsuhiro Hoshino, with a story by Fuyuki Hayashi and Ryutaro Ito, with music performed and composed by Tsukasa Masuko.

More details to be known at a presentation event on June 11Although we will know more in a few days, the game will follow the plot of the True Student Council, in a game in which the protagonist becomes deputy director of the council and has to choose a partner to “stand up to the unreasonable.” According to its creators, there will be different routes and different endings with each of the colleagues, depending on our decisions. And some of the routes shared between characters can be skipped to make replayability more dynamic.

Monark will use a combat system with turn-based battles, in which we can move freely around the stage. If we increase the level of insanity, we will get more powerful skills, but you have to measure it well, because if the character loses control, he will also attack teammates. In addition, there will be a system called EGO that represents various aspects that will change according to our choices and will affect the demons that we can use as allies.

More about: Shin Megami Tensei.