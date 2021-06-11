Christie’s auction house is currently offering the painting “Mona Lisa”, the owner claims to be the original painting.

Raymond Hecking has spent decades trying to convince the world that the Mona Lisa he bought in a French antiques store in 1953 is the original and that the painting displayed at the Louvre in Paris is a fake. compensation.

“It is similar to the Mona Lisa, but the work is not as good as Leonardo da Vinci’s drawings,” said Pierre Etienne, international director of pioneering antique paintings at Christie’s. “Unfortunately, the dream ends at this point.”

Hecking argues that the original painting never came back after it had been stolen in the early 20th century and ended up in a shop in the village of Magannisque in France’s Provence while the Paris gallery was scammed with a replica.

Several newspaper clippings attest to his criticism of the media. A story published by the “Patee” company in the 1960s shows that American journalists sought to verify the copy when the real Mona Lisa in the Louvre was loaned to the United States.

Christie’s said the painting was made by an unknown artist in the early 17th century, nearly a hundred years after the original painting by the Italian Renaissance artist entered the collection of King Francois I.

The initial price of “Mona Lisa Hecking” ranges between 200,000 and 300,000 euros, and the online auction ends on June 18.